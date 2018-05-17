2018 Preakness Stakes predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta and superfecta

The 2018 Preakness features a considerable favorite in Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby and is listed at 1-2 odds for his second Triple Crown race. Behind the undefeated colt is Good Magic at 3-1, while every other horse in the 2018 Preakness field is 12-1 or higher on the morning line. Post time is Saturday at 6:20 p.m. ET.



The way to make money in a Preakness like this is through exotics -- bets like trifectas and superfectas. A $1 superfecta at last year's Preakness, when Cloud Computing (13-1) and Senior Investment (30-1) both hit the board, paid over $8,000.



There's a method to picking which horses to focus on in the 143rd Preakness, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is. In fact, he has called eight of the last 13 Preakness winners at Pimlico.



At the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, Demling won his 10th straight Derby-Oaks double -- he held a ticket with the winners of both races for the 10th straight year.



At last year's Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite. Demling then said Tapwrit would edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes, which was exactly what happened. He closed out last year by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.



Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:



Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $1,000 on a $1 bet at last year's Preakness.



Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $8,000 at last year's Preakness on a $1 bet.



While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Justify (1-2), he plans to hold tickets with Good Magic (3-1), plus two double-digit underdogs that could net any bettor a monster payday.



Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness 2018. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.



So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for win, place and show as well as his trifecta and superfecta bets for the Preakness Stakes.