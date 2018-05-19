2018 Preakness Stakes results, winner: Justify inches closer to Triple Crown with win

Justify just keeps winning.

Good Magic stayed nose to nose with him for much of the muddy and foggy Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, but Justify broke free down the home stretch once again to walk away with his second major victory in two weeks. The horse now takes a monumental step forward in his hunt for an American Triple Crown.

Running from Post 7 for his second straight race after capturing the Kentucky Derby and eliciting early Triple Crown hopes from his legendary trainer, Bob Baffert, Justify got a clean start once again on Saturday, and despite some push from Good Magic and limited visibility amid thick fog, exploded across the finish line to become the 24th horse to win both the Derby and the Preakness.

"It was a nail-biter," Baffert said. "They put it to us. It was like they had their own private match race (but I'm) so happy we got it done. Such a great horse to handle all that pressure and get it done."

Bravazo placed second and long-shot Tenfold finished third behind Justify. Here's a look at the full results.

Place Horse 1 Justify 2 Bravazo 3 Tenfold 4 Good Magic 5 Lone Sailor 6 Sporting Chance 7 Diamond King 8 Quip

Justify will now look to become just the 13th thoroughbred to win the American Triple Crown in racing history after American Pharoah ended the drought in 2015, which also happened to be a Baffert-trained horse. Baffert isn't worried just yet about the race in three weeks.

"We're going to make sure he comes out of the race well, trains well ... hard race today on him," Baffert said. "Probably the hardest race he had. But he's getting fit. He's just a wonderful, beautiful horse. (Mike Smith) is the one that brought him home."

