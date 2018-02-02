2018 Robert B. Lewis Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Santa Anita Park will host the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday. USATSI

The path to the Kentucky Derby begins Saturday at Santa Anita Park (5:30 p.m. ET) with the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, a $150,000 purse race that is one of the most important runs for horses hoping to make Churchill Downs in May.

Peace (3-1) is the Vegas favorite, followed by Shivermetimbers (7-2) and Lombo (5-1), in a wide-open nine-horse field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed that up by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to also cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner for SportsLine members, then hit the superfecta in the Breeder's Cup Classic. He then got 2018 off to a predictably brilliant start, nailing the 1-2 finish and his trifecta in last week's Pegasus World Cup.

Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

One horse he's high on: Regulate, who enters at 8-1 -- tied for the third-longest odds in the field.

Regulate finished second to Peace, the favorite for this race, on Dec. 30 at Santa Anita, and Demling knows that Regulate's trainer gives him a chance.

"Trainer Bob Baffert is a Hall of Famer and has him here for a reason, even if it doesn't look like he fits," Demling said.

One surprise: Demling isn't as high on Inscom (6-1). Inscom finished in the top two in three of his past four races, but Demling is concerned about how he'll perform on this surface. "Inscom appears to really like the turf. Now, he's switching back to the dirt," Demling said.

Demling has Inscom penciled in for seventh even though he's tied for fourth on the odds board. He's a horse to avoid Saturday.

Peace (3-1)

Shivermetimbers (7-2)

Lombo (5-1)

Pepe Tone (6-1)

Inscom (6-1)

Regulate (8-1)

Ayacara (8-1)

Dark Vader (10-1)

Blame the Rider (15-1)