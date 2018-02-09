2018 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Pegasus World Cup picks Catholic Boy finish

Catholic Boy is the Vegas favorite heading into the Sam F. Davis Stakes. USATSI

The road to the Kentucky Derby continues Saturday with the 2018 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. The race awards Derby qualifying points to the top finishers and post time is 4:52 p.m. ET. Catholic Boy is the Vegas favorite at 8-to-5.



Given the stakes, everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will be making bets. Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Sam F. Davis Stakes 2018 having won nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs.



Nine straight.



He followed that up by picking the winners of the Belmont Stakes (Tapwrit) and Travers Stakes (West Coast). At the Breeders' Cup Classic, he won his trifecta and superfecta, and then cashed the trifecta once more at the Pegasus World Cup after nailing the 1-2 finish.



Anyone who has followed his picks has reaped huge paydays.



Following the post draw and latest odds update, Demling finalized his Sam F. Davis picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish. He knows the field is loaded.



We can tell you he's not high on Hollywood Star, despite that horse being one of the favorites at 5-2. Demling questions whether he'll have enough speed on the front end to compete in this race.



Hollywood Star finished sixth in the Breeder's Cup Juvenile. He's a horse to avoid on Saturday.



One surprise: Navy Armed Guard (15-1) exceeds expectations despite long odds. He drew the No. 1 post position and even though he's 0-for-5, Demling knows he has competed against quality competition.



Navy Armed Guard has landed in the top three in three straight starts. He's a horse Demling is targeting as part of his superfecta at Tampa Bay Downs.



Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday.



Which horse wins the $250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes? Sam F. Davis Stakes odds:



Catholic Boy: 8-5

Hollywood Star: 5-2

Vino Rosso: 3-1

Flameaway: 8-1

Vouch: 8-1

Navy Armed Guard: 15-1

Septimius Severus: 15-1