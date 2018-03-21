2018 STP 500 odds, picks: Model says Kyle Larson surprises NASCAR at Martinsville

The 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 7/2, followed closely by Brad Keselowski at 9/2 and Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano at 6/1.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model completely nailed last week's Auto Club 400 -- correctly calling eight of the top 10 finishers in Fontana and placing the top three finishers in the top five of the projections. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.

Now that the field for the 2018 STP 500 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One big surprise the model is calling for: Kyle Larson, a 25/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the checkered flag Sunday.

Larson is a strong pick because he has recorded three top-10 finishes this year in the Cup series, including a second place in the Auto Club 400 last week. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another curveball: Brad Keselowski, who Vegas considers a top-two contender for NASCAR at Martinsville, finishes outside the top three.

Keselowski is regularly in contention at Martinsville with 10 top-10 finishes in his 16 career Cup series starts. But he has struggled to win it all at this track, taking the checkered flag just one race even though he's led close to 400 total laps. He's not worth it at 9/2 when there are much better values available.

Kyle Busch 7/2

Brad Keselowski 9/2

Denny Hamlin 6/1

Joey Logano 6/1

Chase Elliott 7/1

Martin Truex Jr. 7/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Clint Bowyer 12/1

Kevin Harvick 12/1

Kyle Larson 25/1

Ryan Blaney 35/1

Erik Jones 35/1

Aric Almirola 40/1