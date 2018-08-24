2018 Travers Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who called last year's upset finish makes picks

The 2018 Travers Stakes runs Saturday from Saratoga Race Course in New York. The top three-year-old horses are competing for their share of a $1.25 million purse and post time is 5:44 p.m. ET. Good Magic is the morning line favorite at 2-1 Travers Stakes odds after winning the Haskell Invitational over Bravazo and Lone Sailor. Right behind him is Gronkowski, owned in part by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and the surprising runner-up in the Belmont Stakes. Five horses are going off at 10-1 or shorter in the 11-horse field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling absolutely nailed this event last year. Despite Tapwrit entering as the favorite and the field being headlined by three Triple Crown race winners, Demling was all over West Coast to win at 6-1 Travers Stakes odds. The result: The Bob Baffert-trained West Coast led wire to wire in a dominant victory.



Demling has a keen insight for this race and this track. He also comes in with momentum after nailing the Preakness (ninth winner in 14 years) and Belmont.



We can tell you Demling is not going with Good Magic, saying the Derby runner-up makes a strong run but comes up short on a 1 1/4-mile course that isn't ideal for him. Good Magic also took fourth in the Preakness and won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

A shocker: Demling also wants no part of Wonder Gadot, saying the third-biggest favorite doesn't even hit the board.

"Wonder Gadot is the first filly since 1979 to start in the Travers and she's also looking to become the first to win it since Lady Rotha in 1915," Demling told SportsLine. "She's a good horse, but I don't see her faring well on Saturday, especially against an extremely tough group of Travers Stakes competitors." Wonder Gadot was the runner-up to Monomoy Girl in the Kentucky Oaks and is fresh off back-to-back wins in the Queen's Plate and Prince of Wales Stakes.



Good Magic 2-1

Gronkowski 4-1

Wonder Gadot 5-1

Tenfold 8-1

Catholic Boy 8-1

Vino Rosso 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

King Zachary 15-1

Meistermind 30-1

Trigger Warning 30-1