2018 Travers Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who nailed last year's finish makes picks

The nation's oldest major thoroughbred race runs Saturday when 11 top 3-year-olds compete in the 2018 Travers Stakes. It's the 149th running of the Travers Stakes, which carries a $1.25 million purse. Kentucky Derby runner-up and 2-year-old champion Good Magic is the 2-1 morning line favorite, followed by Belmont Stakes runner-up Gronkowski at 4-1. Wonder Gadot, the first filly entered since 1979, is listed at 5-1 Travers Stakes odds. Post time is 5:44 p.m. ET from Saratoga Race Course in New York.



Before you lock in your 2018 Travers Stakes picks, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling absolutely nailed this event last year. Despite Tapwrit entering as the favorite and the field being headlined by three Triple Crown race winners, Demling was all over West Coast to win at 6-1 Travers Stakes odds. The result: The Bob Baffert-trained West Coast led wire to wire in a dominant victory.



Demling has a keen insight for this race and this track. He also comes in with momentum after nailing the Preakness (ninth winner in 14 years) and Belmont.



With the $1.25 million Travers Stakes set for Saturday at Saratoga, Demling analyzed the 11-horse field and released where he says every horse will finish.



We can tell you Demling is not going with Good Magic, saying the Derby runner-up makes a strong run but comes up short on a 1 1/4-mile course that isn't ideal for him. We can also tell you he likes Bravazo (12-1) to contend thanks to Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who won the 2013 Travers with Will Take Charge. Bravazo "should have a shot turning for home," Demling told SportsLine.



But that's not Demling's winner either. Instead, he's backing a monster long shot that oddsmakers are vastly underrating. Anyone who bets this horse to win the 2018 Travers Stakes could be in for a colossal payday. He's sharing his pick, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta recommendations, only over at SportsLine.



Which long-shot wins the 2018 Travers Stakes? And where does every horse finish? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the full Travers Stakes projected leaderboard from the man who crushed last year's Travers and find out.



Good Magic 2-1

Gronkowski 4-1

Wonder Gadot 5-1

Tenfold 8-1

Catholic Boy 8-1

Vino Rosso 10-1

Bravazo 12-1

Mendelssohn 12-1

King Zachary 15-1

Meistermind 30-1

Trigger Warning 30-1