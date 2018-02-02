2018 Withers Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Many people have an opinion on Saturday's Withers Stakes at Aqueduct. The Kentucky Derby prep race awards qualifying points, so all eyes in the horse racing world will be on it.



Avery Island is the 8-5 favorite and drew the No. 4 spot. He's followed closely by Firenze Fire, who opened at 9-5 and will run from the first post position.



Before you bet the Withers Stakes 2018 on Saturday, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Withers Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed that up by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to also cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. He capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeder's Cup Classic and started 2018 by nailing the 1-2 finish at last week's Pegasus World Cup. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw and the latest odds update, Demling finalized his Withers Stakes picks and listed where he believes all six horses will finish.



He's not high on Bal Harbour (6-1), questioning whether he can go the distance with this field.



"Bal Harbour should get a decent trip, but it's just too big of a step up," Demling said. Bal Harbour has never raced the distance -- 1 1/8 miles -- required of him Saturday. He has also never competed at Aqueduct, causing Demling to drop him to fifth in his projected leaderboard.



One surprise: Firenze Fire (9-5), who already has 20 Derby points off two graded stakes wins, doesn't meet expectations. "He won't like the two turns here," Demling said.



The last time Firenze Fire competed in a race longer than one mile, he finished seventh. Don't be fooled by his win in the Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct last month. He's a horse to avoid Saturday.



Avery Island (8-5)

Firenze Fire (9-5)

Marconi (3-1)

Bal Harbour (6-1)

Coltandmississippi (12-1)

California Night (15-1)