2018 Wood Memorial odds and prediction: Expert with 9 straight Derby wins makes picks

The $1 million Wood Memorial, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack. Post time is 5:55 p.m. ET. Enticed is the 6-5 favorite and the only horse in the field with enough points to run in the Derby already.



The winner of the Wood Memorial has won the Kentucky Derby 11 times, including four Triple Crown winners, but there hasn't been a Wood Memorial winner to capture the roses since 2000 when Fusaichi Pegasus emerged victorious.



Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Wood Memorial, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Wood Memorial 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Demling stayed hot last week, picking Mendelssohn to win the UAE Derby, not to mention he cashed his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets too.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Wood Memorial picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Old Time Revival, despite that horse being one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1. Old Time Revival was the runner-up in the Gotham Stakes as a 35-1 long shot, but Demling says his speed won't hold up against an impressive Wood Memorial field and he'll finish near the bottom of the pack.



Another shocker: Bob Baffert's Restoring Hope, the second-biggest morning line favorite at 4-1, doesn't crack the top three. "He might be a star in the making, but I'm not willing to take the shot with him in just his fourth start," Demling said of Restoring Hope. There are much better values in the field than the 4-1 Wood Memorial odds he's getting.



Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $1 million Wood Memorial? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Wood Memorial odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Wood Memorial.



Enticed (6-5)

Restoring Hope (4-1)

Vino Rosso (9-2)

Firenze Fire (6-1)

Old Time Revival (6-1)

Evaluator (20-1)

Heartfullofstars (20-1)

King Zachary (20-1)

Catch Twenty Two (50-1)