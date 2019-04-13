2019 Arkansas Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles unveils picks

Trainer Bob Baffert can strengthen an already impressive hand entering the Kentucky Derby with a victory by Improbable on Saturday in the 2019 Arkansas Derby. Improbable, the morning-line favorite with 2019 Arkansas Derby odds of 8-5, has won three of four career starts and could emerge as the Kentucky Derby favorite with a victory at Oaklawn Park. Baffert also trains Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster and 2018 Breeders Cup Juvenile champion Game Winner, who rank first and third, respectively, in early betting for the Kentucky Derby. The Arkansas Derby 2019 marks the final Kentucky Derby prep race and will award qualifying points for next month's Run for the Roses. Post time is 7:43 p.m. ET, and there's a high chance of rain at race time and a wet track. Given the highly talented field and questionable track conditions, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Arkansas Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big weekend. Last Saturday, he hit the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. Those picks continued his astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Gray Attempt despite that horse being the fourth choice on the morning line at 8-1. Gray Attempt has four wins in six career starts, and in each of those wins the speedy colt led wire-to-wire. He's coming off a win in the Gazebo Stakes, a six-furlong race.

However, Demling believes the son of Graydar doesn't have pedigree to win the Arkansas Derby, which is run at nine furlongs. "I can't imagine he doesn't get a mile into the race and just stop," Demling told SportsLine. "He won't get the distance."

Another shocker: Demling is high on Country House, a 12-1 long shot. This late runner is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Louisiana Derby, but he started poorly that day and raced wide around both turns. Demling is excusing the 3-year-old colt for that performance and believes a switch that legendary trainer Bill Mott is making for Saturday will make a major difference.

Jockey Joel Rosario will suit up atop Country House at Oaklawn. Rosario has plenty of experience in high-profile races. In fact, he won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb. One year later, he took down the Belmont Stakes atop Tonalist. Rosario's accolades also include winning last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, the 2013 Dubai World Cup, and the 2009 Santa Anita Handicap.

