2019 Arkansas Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles unveils picks

A Triple Crown favorite could emerge on Saturday when a highly-regarded group of 3-year-olds enters the starting gate for the 2019 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. The Bob Baffert-trained Improbable, who has won three of his four career starts, is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the current 2019 Arkansas Derby odds. A win on Saturday would make him one of the top Kentucky Derby favorites. The same could be said for the second-biggest Arkansas Derby favorite, Omaha Beach (2-1), who beat one of Baffert's other runners, Game Winner, at Oaklawn last month. Post time for the race is 7:43 p.m. ET, and there's a chance for rain and a wet track. With very little separating Improbable and Omaha Beach and plenty of other intriguing options, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before making any 2019 Arkansas Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big weekend. Last Saturday, he hit the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial. Those picks continued his astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the 2019 Arkansas Derby lineup and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Gray Attempt despite that horse being the fourth choice on the morning line at 8-1. Gray Attempt has four wins in six career starts, and in each of those wins the speedy colt led wire-to-wire. He's coming off a win in the Gazebo Stakes, a six-furlong race.

However, Demling believes the son of Graydar doesn't have pedigree to win the Arkansas Derby, which is run at nine furlongs. "I can't imagine he doesn't get a mile into the race and just stop," Demling told SportsLine. "He won't get the distance."

Another shocker: Demling is high on Country House, a 12-1 long shot. "Trainer Bill Mott is desperately seeking Derby points," Demling said. "Country House hung late in the Louisiana Derby, but I love the change to jockey Joel Rosario, and he will be coming fast at the end."

Demling is also high on a horse that will have to overcome plenty of adversity to win at Oaklawn Park. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back -- and his entire projected 2019 Arkansas Derby leaderboard -- only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Arkansas Derby? And where does every horse finish? See the complete 2019 Arkansas Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed 2019 Arkansas Derby picks, all from the horse racing expert who nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial.

Improbable (8-5)

Omaha Beach (2-1)

Long Range Toddy (5-1)

Gray Attempt (8-1)

Galilean (10-1)

Country House (12-1)

Laughing Fox (20-1)

Jersey Agenda (30-1)

Six Shooter (30-1)

Tikhvin Flew (30-1)

One Flew South (50-1)