2019 Arkansas Derby predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2019 Arkansas Derby features two favorites in Improbable (8-5) and Omaha Beach (2-1), but almost half the 11-horse lineup is going off at 10-1 or better. Plus, trainers like Bob Baffert, Steven M. Asmussen, and Bill Mott all have skin in the game. It's the final Kentucky Derby prep race, so the stakes are sky-high, with the top finishers being awarded qualifying points for next month's race at Churchill Downs.

Magnum Moon took down last year's Arkansas Derby from the No. 6 post, defeating Quip and Solomini. American Pharoah won this race in 2015 and went on to claim a Triple Crown. Classic Empire, Creator, Curlin, Smarty Jones, and Afleet Alex are just a few of the colts who have emerged victorious at Oaklawn Park.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in an Arkansas Derby like this, and legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg knows what it is.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks two years ago, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

This year, Goldberg nailed the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup and hit the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed his lead is way, way up.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Hank Goldberg:

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $27 on a $1 bet at last year's Arkansas Derby.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $63 in last year's Arkansas Derby on a $1 bet.

While Goldberg has no quibbles with the favorite status of Improbable (8-5), he plans to hold tickets with Omaha Beach (2-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.

