2019 Arlington Million odds, best contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

Trainer Chad Brown can win a record-breaking fourth Arlington Million when he sends out the top two favorites, Bricks and Mortar and Robert Bruce, on Saturday in the prestigious turf race at Arlington Park just outside of Chicago. Brown is tied with Ron McAnally and Charlie Whittingham for the most Arlington Million wins by a trainer with three and is the only trainer to have won the race in consecutive years (2017, 2018). Bricks and Mortar, widely considered the country's top turf horse, is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Arlington Million odds. Defending Million champ Robert Bruce is right behind him in the 2019 Arlington Million lineup at 7-2, while the Aidan O'Brien-trained Magic Wand is 3-1. Post time for the Arlington Million 2019 is 7:12 p.m. ET. With such an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Arlington Million picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you Demling is fading Bandua, one of the favorites at 6-1 and a record-holder at this track. In fact, Demling says the Jack Sisterson trainee barely hits the board even though he broke the course record at Arlington Park in July when he won the local prep for the Million, the Arlington Handicap. That was his third win in 12 career starts and his first in five races in 2019.

But Bandua will face a much tougher field than the Grade 3 one that he saw when winning the Handicap. In addition, the four-year-old son of The Factor will carry 126 pounds in the Million, 10 pounds more than he carried in the Handicap. Over the Million distance of 1 1/4 miles, that 10-pound gain could be significant. There are much better values in a loaded 2019 Arlington Million field.

Bricks and Mortar (8-5)

Robert Bruce (7-2)

Magic Wand (5-1)

Bandua (6-1)

Hunting Horn (12-1)

Intellogent (12-1)

The Great Day (12-1)

Pivoine (15-1)

Captivating Moon (20-1)

Catcho En Die (30-1)