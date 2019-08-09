2019 Arlington Million odds, contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

The 2019 Arlington Million, one of the world's premier turf horse races, has drawn a star-studded international field for this year's edition on Saturday at Arlington Park in suburban Chicago. The 10-horse field features the country's top turf horse, Bricks and Mortar; the defending champion, Robert Bruce; three accomplished international challengers and the top three finishers from the local prep for the Million, the Arlington Handicap. Bricks and Mortar, who is trained by Chad Brown, has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in the 2019 Arlington Million odds. Robert Bruce, who also is trained by Brown, is the 7-2 second choice. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Magic Wand is the 3-1 third choice. Post time for the race is 7:12 p.m. ET. With such an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Arlington Million picks of your own.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Arlington Million lineup and released his predictions for where every horse will finish.

We can tell you that he is low on Bandua, the fourth choice on the morning line, at 6-1. Demling has the four-year-old son of The Factor finishing fourth even though he set the course record at Arlington Park last month in winning the Arlington Handicap. Trained by Jack Sisterson, Bandua has three wins in 12 career races and one win in five starts this year.

However that win in the Arlington Handicap came against a Grade 3 field that was far less accomplished than the Grade 1 field he faces on Saturday. In addition, Bandua carried 116 pounds in the Handicap. He'll carry 126 in the Million, just like the other nine entrants. The additional 10 pounds can make a difference over the course of 1 1/4 miles.

Bricks and Mortar (8-5)

Robert Bruce (7-2)

Magic Wand (5-1)

Bandua (6-1)

Hunting Horn (12-1)

Intellogent (12-1)

The Great Day (12-1)

Pivoine (15-1)

Captivating Moon (20-1)

Catcho En Die (30-1)