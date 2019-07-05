2019 Belmont Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Turf Trinity picks from expert who nailed Derby prep races

A deep and competitive field of 14 three-year-olds will enter the starting gate on Saturday for the 2019 Belmont Derby. Trainer Chad Brown has entered four 2019 Belmont Derby horses in the 1 1/4-mile race, including the favorite, Digital Age. The Irish-bred is coming off a victory in the American Turf on the Kentucky Derby undercard and is listed at 9-2 in the current 2019 Belmont Derby odds. The Bill Mott-trained Seismic Wave is behind him on the odds board at 5-1. Demarchelier, also trained by Brown, is fetching 6-1. The race is the first leg of the newly-created Turf Trinity -- the turf version of the Triple Crown. Post time is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so much at stake, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Belmont Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment.

And he scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan, turning a $50.40 investment into well over $200. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One shocker: Demling is fading Digital Age, the morning-line favorite at 9-2. In fact, Demling says Digital Age barely cracks the top 10. The Brown trainee is a perfect 3-for-3 since starting his career in January and is coming off an impressive victory in the American Turf on May 4.

But Demling isn't convinced this son of Invincible Spirit is guaranteed to excel at the 10-furlong distance of Saturday's race. In addition, his No. 13 post position may force him to race wide or drop further back than normal. Neither is an ideal situation in a 14-horse 2019 Belmont Derby field.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Rockemperor, a long shot at 8-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also trained by Brown, Rockemperor is making his first start in North America after racing exclusively in France. He has just two wins in seven career starts, but just three months ago he ran his best career race, finishing second by a neck in a Group 3 race at Longchamp. He's finished off the board only once.

After some traffic trouble at the start of a race on June 2, Rockemperor was privately purchased and transferred to Brown. Rockemperor appears to have more tactical speed than most European horses, and that speed helps make him a live long shot on Saturday, according to Demling.

Digital Age, 9-2

Seismic Wave, 5-1

Demarchelier, 6-1

Rockemperor, 8-1

Social Paranoia, 8-1

Cape of Good Hope, 10-1

Henley's Joy, 12-1

Master Fencer, 12-1

Moon Colony, 12-1

Plus Que Parfait, 15-1

Spinoff, 15-1

Standard Deviation, 15-1

Blenheim Palace, 30-1

English Bee, 30-1

He's No Lemon, 30-1