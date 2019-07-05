2019 Belmont Oaks odds, contenders, lineup: Picks from expert who nailed Black-Eyed Susan

The highly-touted and Chad Brown-trained Newspaperofrecord will try to get back in the win column on Saturday when she enters the starting gate for the 2019 Belmont Oaks. Since winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in impressive fashion in November, Newspaperofrecord has gone winless in two starts as a heavy favorite in 2019. She faces eight other rivals at Belmont Park, including the two fillies -- Concrete Rose and Cambier Parc -- who defeated her this year. Despite that, Newspaperofrecord is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the latest 2019 Belmont Oaks odds. Concrete Rose is right behind her on the Belmont Oaks odds board at 3-1, while Cambier Parc is 4-1. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 4:30 p.m. ET. With the favorite having not won a race yet this year, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before making any 2019 Belmont Oaks picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment.

And he scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan at Churchill Downs, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Belmont Oaks field.

We can tell you that he's fading Olendon even though she's one of the top favorites at 9-2. In fact, Demling says Olendon doesn't even hit the board. This French-bred daughter of Le Havre is making her North American debut after racing exclusively in France. She is coming off a strong second place finish to the well-regarded Siyarafina in a Group 1 race in Longchamp.

But Olendon has won just two of six career races. Neither of those wins came in Group races, so she'll be facing the toughest competition of her career. She'll need a career-best effort just to compete in this spot.

We can also tell you that Demling is high on Cambier Parc. This daughter of Medaglia d'Oro is trained by Brown, whose horses have won five of the last seven Belmont Oaks. She has won three of five career starts and is coming off a victory over Newspaperofrecord in the Wonder Again. In that 1 1/8-mile race, Cambier Parc edged away at the finish, suggesting that the 10-furlong distance of the Belmont Oaks 2019 shouldn't be a problem. In addition, that win came on the inner turf course at Belmont, so she already has proven she can win on the course.

Demling is also high on a double-digit long shot to hit the board hard at the Belmont Oaks 2019.

Which horse wins Saturday's 2019 Belmont Oaks? See the complete 2019 Belmont Oaks odds below.

Newspaperofrecord, 5-2

Concrete Rose, 3-1

Cambier Parc, 4-1

Olendon, 9-2

Just Wonderful, 6-1

Cafe Americano, 12-1

Coral Beach, 15-1

Jodie, 20-1

Dyna Passer, 30-1