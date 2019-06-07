2019 Belmont predictions: Top expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

War of Will will try to buck the trend of recent winners when he enters the starting gate on Saturday for the final jewel of the Triple Crown, the 2019 Belmont Stakes. Fifteen of the last 19 winners of the Belmont Stakes did not race in the Preakness. Three weeks ago, War of Will won the Preakness, bringing home the first Triple Crown race for trainer Mark Casse. Now, War of Will is the second biggest favorite at 2-1 in the latest 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Tacitus, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby but skipped the Preakness, is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2019 Belmont Stakes field of 10. Neither Tacitus nor War of Will can capture the elusive Triple Crown, but the Belmont 2019 is a prime opportunity for these horses to cement their legacy with a victory at this storied track in front of a worldwide audience. Post time for the final jewel of the Triple Crown is 6:48 p.m. ET.

History can be made on Saturday at Belmont Park, the site of plenty of epic finishes. In fact, this year marks the 15th anniversary of one of the most exciting editions in the race's history. In 2004, Smarty Jones entered the Belmont off two dominating performances in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and seemed poised to end the 24-year drought without a Triple Crown winner. A record crowd of 120,000-plus sent Smarty Jones off as the 2-5 favorite, and as he turned for home, he held the lead. But the Nick Zito-trained Birdstone rallied down the stretch and surged past Smarty Jones in the final strides, sending the crowd home in shock.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the top 2019 Belmont picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on an incredible handicapping hot streak. Two years ago, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith and Baffert to make horse racing history. Anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Kentucky Oaks-Derby Doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $89 on a $2 bet last year with Justify and Gronkowski.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $229.74 on a $1 bet last year with Justify, Gronkowski and Hofburg.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $1,051.50 on a $1 bet last year with Justify, Gronkowski, Hofburg and Vino Rosso.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Tacitus (9-5), he plans to hold tickets with War of Will (2-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.

Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2019. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for win, place and show as well as his trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2019 Belmont.