2019 Belmont Stakes: Complete list of horses, trainers, jockeys for third leg of the Triple Crown

The 2019 Belmont Stakes will be the 151st running of the annual 1.5-mile race, and while Preakness Stakes champion War of Will remains among the favorites to take the third jewel of this year's American Triple Crown, there's still a relatively wide-open field. Neither the first-place finisher or winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby will be in the field.

Horses aren't the only important thing about the Belmont Stakes, however. While the Preakness was Exhibit A for Thoroughbreds running their race without the help of a jockey (see: Bodexpress), the reality is that most champs are at least partly a product of their support -- from their own heritage to their trainers and riders.

That's why we've got you covered with a complete rundown of all the 2019 Belmont Stakes contenders, including the equestrian veterans they've got in their corner -- or, in the case of the jockeys -- on their back.

Who will win the Belmont Stakes? And what long shot hits the board hard? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Belmont winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who hit the jackpot in the last two Belmont Stakes.

Belmont mainstay Todd Pletcher leads the way with two different horses in this year's race, one of which will be guided by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who was infamously tossed from Bodexpress this season but won his second career Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming in 2017. Mike Smith, meanwhile, will ride Bourbon War one year after winning the Triple Crown with Justify. And betting favorite War of Will is set to be jockeyed by first-time Belmont rider Tyler Gaffalione.