2019 Belmont Stakes: How to watch, stream, time, TV channel, date

The third and final leg of the American Triple Crown is here. If the first two events in this year's major horse racing docket are any indication, the 2019 Belmont Stakes might be quite the spectacle.

The Derby had its first champion disqualification in more than 145 years of action. The Preakness featured a horse running the entire race without a jockey on its back. And now, despite no possibility of a Triple Crown winner this year, the Belmont is set to return with a couple of notable contenders, including Preakness winner War of Will, for Saturday's 151st running.

When, exactly, does Belmont Park host the next big Thoroughbred showdown, which ranks as the oldest race of the Triple Crown trio -- long dubbed the "Test of the Champion?" And how can you watch it?

We're glad you asked, because we've got you covered with all the information you need:

When is the 2019 Belmont Stakes?

The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes will be held Saturday, June 8.

Where is the Belmont Stakes?

If you've never watched this race before, this one might be confusing. It's actually not in Belmont, New York, which is an Allegany County village with a population of under 1,000. The Belmont Stakes is officially held in Elmont, New York (just subtract the "B!"), which is a Long Island community of more than 30,000. Elmont (no "B") is mostly famous for Belmont Park, home of the Stakes, which was originally built by one August Belmont Jr. in the early 1900s.

How long is the Belmont Stakes?

It is the longest of the three American Triple Crown races. While the Kentucky Derby is 1.25 miles (2,000 meters) and the Preakness Stakes is even shorter at 1.1875 miles (1,900 meters), the Belmont Stakes is a full 1.5 miles (2,400 meters) around the track.

How to watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Post time: TBA on Tuesday

Location: Belmont Park (Elmont, New York)

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)