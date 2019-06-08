2019 Belmont Stakes: Live updates, results, odds, predictions for Triple Crown finale

There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but that doesn't mean the 2019 Belmont Stakes won't be a thrilling conclusion to this year's trio of major Thoroughbred races, especially with a wide-open 10-horse field set to go at it on Long Island.

Fresh off a Preakness Stakes victory, War of Will is the only contender of the 10 Belmont horses that ran both the first two Triple Crown events this year, and yet he'll be guided through the 1.5-mile track -- longer than the one at both Churchill Downs and Pimlico Race Course -- by first-time Belmont Stakes jockey Tyler Gaffalione. His trainer, Mark Casse, also has Sir Winston in the mix -- an attempt to throw a wrench in the historic Belmont resume of Todd Pletcher, who's won three of these races before and has two horses of his own set to run this time around.

Not to be overlooked, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith will also be part of the competition, riding eighth-place Preakness finisher Bourbon War a year after becoming the oldest jockey in racing history to win an American Triple Crown thanks to his work with Justify. Notably absent, of course, are the two biggest names from the Kentucky Derby -- Maximum Security, which finished the race first but was disqualified after a controversial and unprecedented interference call, and Country House, which finished the race second and was declared the winner.

Stay with us right here at CBS Sports for live updates on War of Will, betting favorite Tacitus and everything else surrounding Saturday's big day, including coverage of the Belmont Stakes up to, during and after post time.

Post time: Approximately 6:35 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park (Elmont, New York)

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)