2019 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races shares picks

The 2019 Belmont Stakes, the oldest and longest Triple Crown race, goes to post on Saturday, June 8 from Belmont Park in New York. The field is coming to form and several of the top contenders from the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes will face off for the final jewel of the Triple Crown. The 1.5-mile race is aptly nicknamed "The Test of the Champion" for its extended distance compared to the Run for the Roses and Preakness. In the latest 2019 Belmont Stakes field, all but two of the horses took part in the Kentucky Derby or Preakness. Early 2019 Belmont Stakes odds have Tacitus, the third-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, as the 2-1 favorite. He's followed by War of Will, the Preakness winner trained by Mark Casse, at 7-2. Other top 2019 Belmont Stakes contenders include Owendale (6-1), and Master Fencer (10-1). Before locking in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own, you need to see what legendary horse handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying about the race.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape, Goldberg is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Intrepid Heart, a 14-1 long shot in the current 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. He only has two career races, but both were more than one mile in length: He won his first race at Keeneland on April 5 and then took third in a competitive field at the Peter Pan Stakes despite a tough start out of the gate.

"Intrepid Heart is bred to run the distance. And he's trained by Todd Pletcher, one of the best," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's a strong possibility to hit the board."

Another shocker: Goldberg wants no part of War of Will, one of the top Vegas favorites and reigning Preakness champ. However, Goldberg says the Belmont should offer more competition and at a length that may not suit this horse.

"War of Will won the Preakness, but against a poor field," Goldberg said. "He'll be one of the favorites at Belmont Park, but he's a horse that needs the lead, and I don't know he'll have it here."

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Belmont Stakes picks? And which darkhorse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Belmont odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.



Tacitus (2-1)

War of Will (7-2)

Owendale (6-1)

Master Fencer (10-1)

Everfast (12-1)

Global Campaign (12-1)

Intrepid Heart (14-1)

Plus Que Parfait (14-1)

Sir Winston (16-1)

Spinoff (25-1)

Tax (25-1)