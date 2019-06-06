2019 Belmont Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Master Fencer can become the first horse bred or based in Japan to win a Triple Crown race in the United States when he enters the starting gate on Saturday for the 2019 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park. The Koichi Tsunoda trainee is coming off a seventh place finish in the Kentucky Derby (he was elevated to sixth via disqualification) in which he rallied furiously along the rail in the final quarter mile. The best previous finish in a Triple Crown race by a horse either based or bred in Japan is third. On Tuesday, Master Fencer drew the No. 3 post and was made the 8-1 third choice in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Wood Memorial winner Tacitus is the 9-5 morning-line favorite, and Preakness Stakes hero War of Will is the 2-1 second choice. With 10 top three-year-old contenders running the 1.5-mile race on Saturday, you need to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hank Goldberg is saying about the race before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

We can tell you that Goldberg is high on Everfast, the co-fifth choice at 12-1. Goldberg has the horse in his top four. Trained by Dale Romans, Everfast has only one win in 11 career starts, but is coming off arguably his best race yet. Dismissed at 29-1 odds in the Preakness Stakes, he rallied strongly along the rail, finishing in second, less than two lengths behind winner War of Will.

Since that race, Everfast has trained solidly, turning in a five-furlong work in 1:01. That is his fastest five-furlong workout ever, suggesting he's improving at the right time. Also, this son of Take Charge Indy is out of a mare by Awesome Again, so he has the breeding to excel at longer distances.

A shocker: Goldberg is fading Master Fencer. Goldberg doesn't have the horse finishing in the top five. The Japanese bred horse is a popular choice to make history on Saturday, but has just two wins in seven career starts and only one in four starts this year.

His late run in the Kentucky Derby was visually impressive. But horses who trail that far back in the early stages of a race typically don't do well in the Belmont Stakes. Also, in his preparations for the Belmont, Master Fencer had an awkward workout in which he stumbled nearing the finish line and didn't look all that comfortable.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fence 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1