2019 Belmont Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races releases picks

Jockey John Velazquez will ride in his 23rd Belmont Stakes on Saturday, setting the record for the most mounts in the race since 1940. The 47-year-old jockey is tied with fellow Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Arcaro with 22 since that year and his feat will be one of the major story lines headed into the 2019 Belmont Stakes. Velazquez, who has the mount on Intrepid Heart (10-1), has won the third and final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown twice, with Rags to Riches in 2007 and Union Rags in 2012. Wood Memorial winner Tacitus is the favorite at 9-5 in the current 2019 Belmont Stakes odds, while Preakness Stakes hero War of Will is right behind him at 2-1. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile Test of the Champion is at 6:48 p.m. ET from Belmont Park. With very little separating the top two 2019 Belmont Stakes favorites on Saturday, you need to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hank Goldberg is saying about the race. He'll help you lock in optimal 2019 Belmont Stakes picks and horse racing predictions.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup finalized and the post draw complete, Goldberg is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Goldberg is high on Everfast, a long shot at 12-1 Belmont odds. Everfast has not won a race since making his debut in August. Since then, he has lost 10 straight races, but eight of those have been in stakes races, and he's coming off arguably his best effort, a fast-closing second in the Preakness to War of Will. Everfast was second in February's Holy Bull and has made starts at five different racetracks.

On Monday, he completed his final workout before the Belmont 2019, a five-furlong run in a time of 1:01. That was his fastest five-furlong workout ever, suggesting that he's ready to run a career-best at Belmont Park. In addition, Romans' 10 previous Belmont starters have finished third in this race four times, so he knows how to hit the board in the Test of the Champion. Everfast is flying under the radar and provides plenty of value at 12-1.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Master Fencer, the third choice on the morning line at 8-1. In fact, the legendary handicapper doesn't even have the Koichi Tsunoda trainee in his top five. Master Fencer is coming off a fast-closing seventh place finish in the Kentucky Derby and was elevated to sixth after the disqualification of Maximum Security. He impressed as the first Japanese-bred horse to take part in the Run for the Roses.

However, over his career, this chestnut son of Just A Way has only two wins in seven starts. In addition, horses with his late-running style have typically not fared well in the Belmont Stakes. In fact, in the last 12 editions of the race, only one runner, Creator in 2016, has won the Belmont after trailing by more than 4 1/2 lengths after a half-mile. There are far better values on the 2019 Belmont odds board than the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for the Japanese-bred horse that the masses will remember from the Kentucky Derby.

Goldberg is even higher on a huge darkhorse who is bred to run the distance at the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

2019 Belmont odds:



Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1