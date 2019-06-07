2019 Belmont Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

There are plenty of story lines are pouring out of Belmont Park for Saturday's 2019 Belmont Stakes. Trainer Todd Pletcher will attempt to win his fourth career Belmont Stakes when he saddles two double-digit long shots. The 51-year-old trainer, whose three Belmont wins are tied for the eighth most among trainers, sends out Intrepid Heart, the fourth choice in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds at 10-1, and Spinoff, the co-fifth choice at 12-1. The former is coming off a third-place finish in the Peter Pan Stakes, while the latter enters the Belmont Stakes 2019 off an 18th place in the Kentucky Derby. Wood Memorial winner Tacitus is the 9-5 Belmont Stakes favorite in the 10-horse field, while Preakness Stakes hero War of Will is at 2-1. Post time is 6:48 p.m. ET. With several live long shots to consider on Saturday, you need to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hank Goldberg is saying about the race before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup finalized and the post draw complete, Goldberg is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Goldberg is high on Everfast, a long shot at 12-1 Belmont odds. Everfast has not won a race since making his debut in August. Since then, he has lost 10 straight races, but eight of those have been in stakes races, and he's coming off arguably his best effort, a fast-closing second in the Preakness to War of Will. Everfast was second in February's Holy Bull and has made starts at five different racetracks.

On Monday, he completed his final workout before the Belmont 2019, a five-furlong run in a time of 1:01. That was his fastest five-furlong workout ever, suggesting that he's ready to run a career-best at Belmont Park. In addition, Romans' 10 previous Belmont starters have finished third in this race four times, so he knows how to hit the board in the Test of the Champion. Everfast is flying under the radar and provides plenty of value at 12-1.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Master Fencer, the third choice on the morning line at 8-1. The legendary handicapper doesn't have the horse among his top five choices. Bred and based in Japan, Master Fencer is trying to become the first horse from that country to win a Triple Crown race in the United States. But he has lost five times in seven career starts. This year alone, he has only one win in four starts.

In his last race, the Kentucky Derby, he trailed well back in last early before kicking in down the stretch and finishing seventh (sixth after disqualification). But his visually impressive rally may have been enhanced by passing tiring horses. In addition, that come-from-behind running style has historically not done well in the Belmont. Since 2010, only one winner of the race, Tapwrit in 2017, was more than three lengths off the lead at any point.

Goldberg is even higher on a huge darkhorse who is bred to run the distance at the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Belmont Stakes picks? And which darkhorse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Belmont odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.



Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1