2019 Belmont Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races unveils picks

Intrepid Heart and Sir Winston will try to change history when they load into the starting gates on Saturday for the 2019 Belmont Stakes. Both horses enter the Belmont Stakes 2019 after racing in the local prep race, the Peter Pan Stakes, one month ago. In that race at Belmont Park, Sir Winston finished second, while Intrepid Heart was third. Since 2000, only one horse (Tonalist in 2014) has run in the Peter Pan and also emerged victorious from the Belmont Stakes lineup. Now, Intrepid Heart is listed with 2019 Belmont Stakes odds of 10-1, while Sir Winston is at 12-1, the fifth-best in the 10-horse field. Wood Memorial winner Tacitus is the 2019 Belmont Stakes favorite at 9-5, with War of Will close behind at 2-1. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile marathon is 6:48 p.m. ET. With so little separating the top two favorites and plenty of fresh faces in the starting gates, you need to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hank Goldberg is saying about the race before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

We can tell you that Goldberg is high on Everfast, a long shot at 12-1 Belmont odds. Everfast has not won a race since making his debut in August. Since then, he has lost 10 straight races, but eight of those have been in stakes races, and he's coming off arguably his best effort, a fast-closing second in the Preakness to War of Will. Everfast was second in February's Holy Bull and has made starts at five different racetracks.

On Monday, he completed his final workout before the Belmont 2019, a five-furlong run in a time of 1:01. That was his fastest five-furlong workout ever, suggesting that he's ready to run a career-best at Belmont Park. In addition, Romans' 10 previous Belmont starters have finished third in this race four times, so he knows how to hit the board in the Test of the Champion. Everfast is flying under the radar and provides plenty of value at 12-1.

Another shocker: Goldberg says War of Will, one of the top favorites at 2-1 and winner of the Preakness, makes a strong run, but comes up short of the title. In fact, Goldberg says War of Will barely cracks the board. The Mark Casse trainee enters the Belmont Stakes 2019 following a victory the Preakness that brought redemption after his well-publicized traffic trouble in the Kentucky Derby.

However, War of Will could be winded come Sunday's 2019 Belmont Stakes post time. That's because the Belmont Stakes 2019 will be the third start in five weeks for War of Will. He also has run in five straight races without an extended layoff. A rigorous campaign like that can take a lot out of a horse, and that fatigue could show up on Saturday. That may be one reason that just four of the last 24 Preakness winners have also won the grueling Belmont Stakes.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1