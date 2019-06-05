2019 Belmont Stakes post draw: Post positions, updated odds for all 10 horses

The final leg of the American Triple Crown is almost here, and the top two favored horses for the 2019 Belmont Stakes are set to start the race side by side on Belmont Park's 1.5-mile track come Saturday night.

Betting favorite Tacitus drew the outside post for this weekend's "Test of Champions," while Preakness Stakes winner War of Will will start from post 9, just inside his fellow contender.

"There were probably no bad posts, but there were some that were better than others, and we got one of them -- especially for our horse," trainer Mark Casse said of War of Will, who landed the rail for both the Preakness and Kentucky Derby, according to BloodHorse. "He's going to be allowed to position himself a little better from the outside."

Find below a complete rundown of post positions, and be sure to check out all of our other Belmont Stakes coverage:

2019 Belmont Stakes post positions, odds