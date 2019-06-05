2019 Belmont Stakes post draw: Post positions, updated odds for all 10 horses
A look at the entire field for this weekend's Triple Crown race
The final leg of the American Triple Crown is almost here, and the top two favored horses for the 2019 Belmont Stakes are set to start the race side by side on Belmont Park's 1.5-mile track come Saturday night.
Betting favorite Tacitus drew the outside post for this weekend's "Test of Champions," while Preakness Stakes winner War of Will will start from post 9, just inside his fellow contender.
"There were probably no bad posts, but there were some that were better than others, and we got one of them -- especially for our horse," trainer Mark Casse said of War of Will, who landed the rail for both the Preakness and Kentucky Derby, according to BloodHorse. "He's going to be allowed to position himself a little better from the outside."
Find below a complete rundown of post positions, and be sure to check out all of our other Belmont Stakes coverage:
- Updated race projections, odds to win
- Guide to all the horses, jockeys and trainers
- Race-time weather forecasts
- How to watch the Belmont Stakes
2019 Belmont Stakes post positions, odds
|Post position
|Horse
|Odds
1
Joevia
30/1
2
Everfast
12/1
3
Master Fencer
8/1
4
Tax
15/1
5
Bourbon War
12/1
6
Spinoff
15/1
7
Sir Winston
12/1
8
Intrepid Heart
10/1
9
War of Will
2/1
10
Tacitus
9/5
-
Belmont Stakes 2019 odds, optimal bets
If you had laid $300 on Hank Goldberg's Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over...
-
2019 Belmont Stakes odds, top bets
Jody Demling nailed Tapwrit beating Irish War Cry in 2017 and called Justify last year
-
How to watch, stream '19 Belmont Stakes
Everything you need to know about the third and final leg of the American Triple Crown
-
2019 Belmont Stakes horses, jockeys
A handy guide to each of the contenders for this year's 'Test of Champions' in New York
-
2019 Belmont Stakes weather forecasts
Elmont should be under mostly clear skies this Saturday, with just a very slight chance of...
-
How to watch 2019 WSOP Bracelet Events
Everything you need to know to catch almost three dozen of this year's tournament events