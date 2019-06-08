2019 Belmont Stakes results: Sir Winston wins at Belmont; favorite Tacitus finishes second
Mark Casse claims his second win of the Triple Crown circuit
Mark Casse got himself a second straight Triple Crown victory on Saturday -- he just got it with the horse he didn't expect.
After taking the 2019 Preakness Stakes with War of Will, the only one of 10 Belmont Stakes contenders to run in the previous two Triple Crown races this year, Casse claimed another victory in the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes thanks to a late surge from Sir Winston, who entered the "Test of the Champion" with 7-to-1 odds of a first-place finish -- well behind betting favorite Tacitus and Casse's Preakness champion.
Casse admitted after the Belmont Stakes that War of Will was "a little flat today." But it didn't matter much for the prominent trainer, who had zero Triple Crown wins to his name just one month ago, because of how well Sir Winston finished Belmont Park's 1.5-mile track, the longest of the three Triple Crown races.
Fellow long-shot Joevia exploded out of the gate from the No. 1 position for an early lead and held first place into the final stretch before War of Will, a noted victim of the 2019 Kentucky Derby's controversially penalized interference by disqualified champion Maximum Security, made up ground. But no one finished stronger than Sir Winston, who was guided by jockey Joel Rosario to win the 151st Belmont.
