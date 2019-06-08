2019 Belmont Stakes results: Sir Winston wins with late surge in Triple Crown finale ahead of favorite Tacitus
Instant news, notes and analysis from Belmont Park
Joevia may have had an advantage around the first turn all the way into the final stretch, but it was Sir Winston who surged late to take the 2019 Belmont Stakes, withstanding a late push from betting favorite Tacitus to claim the final leg of the American Triple Crown.
Despite having no possibility of a Triple Crown winner, this year's Belmont Stakes were still stocked with big names, at least in terms of jockeys and trainers. Besides three-time Belmont champion Todd Pletcher, who had two horses in the race, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, the oldest to ever win an American Triple Crown in his position after his 2018 run with Justify; and 2017 Kentucky Derby winner John Velazquez, infamously thrown from his horse in the Preakness Stakes, were also part of the race.
All of the Belmont intrigue, of course, was preceded by even more prominent drama at the first two Triple Crown races of the year. The Kentucky Derby ended with Maximum Security as the first-place finisher but controversially declared Country House the actual champion following an unprecedentedly successful riders' objection for track interference, and the Preakness featured Bodexpress, Velazquez's Thoroughbred, running start to finish with no jockey on his back.
Belmont Stakes Results
- Sir Winston - Win: $22.40 Place: $8.80 Show: $6.10
- Tacitus - Place: $3.90 Show: $3.20
- Joevia - Show: $8.70
- Tax
- Master Fencer
- Spinoff
- Everfast
- Intrepid Heart
- War of Will
- Bourbon War
$1 Exacta 7-10 $48.00
$0.10 Superfecta 7-10-1-4 $1,042.80
$0.50 Trifecta 7-10-1 $622.00
Relive all of Saturday's action at Belmont Bark right here:
Live Belmont Stakes blog
-
