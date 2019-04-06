2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Amateur and professional bettors alike will have an eye on Keeneland Racecourse for Saturday's 2019 Blue Grass Stakes, a critical qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby. The 95th Blue Grass Stakes goes to post at 6:20 p.m. ET and features a sizable field of 14 horses. Some of the top trainers in the world have entrants in the Blue Grass Stakes, including D. Wayne Lukas, Dallas Stewart, Mark Casse and Todd Pletcher. When it comes to the latest 2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds, it's Vekoma, a two-time winner trained by George Weaver, who is the favorite at 9-5 odds. Win Win Win, who has placed in all five of his races with one victory, is 7-2. Then there's Signalman, who's placed in five of his six races with two victories and is going off at 5-1. After the Blue Grass Stakes, there are only two U.S. races left in the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, so the stakes are sky-high. Before placing any 2019 Blue Grass Stakes picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

Now that the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes lineup is set, Goldberg is fading Vekoma, the race favorite, to win the Blue Grass Stakes 2019.

Vekoma had just two races under his belt before returning from a four-month hiatus to take third in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream on March 2, the first two-turn race for the three-year-old colt. Whether the favorite has the experience to battle through a huge field is up for debate, although history is not on Vekoma's side. In fact, no horse with three or fewer starts has won the Blue Grass Stakes in 71 years. The last horse to do it was Coaltown, who accomplished the feat three years after World War II.

Another stunner: Goldberg is high on is Signalman, an underdog at 5-1 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The strength of schedule for the Kenneth McPeek-trained colt cannot be questioned: The son of 2009 Blue Grass Stakes winner General Quarters, Signalman has four high-profile stakes races on his resume, finishing in the top three in three of them.

Signalman won the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs in November. That race, like Saturday's Blue Grass Stakes, included a crowded 14-horse field.

Those concerned with Signalman coming in seventh at the Fountain of Youth Stakes should note that he threw a shoe entering the first turn and never recovered. "He has an excuse for his seventh place finish," Goldberg told SportsLine. Signalman also has experience at Keeneland, as he finished second in the Breeders' Futurity at this track last October.

Vekoma 9-5

Win Win Win 7-2

Signalman 5-1

Somelikeithotbrown 10-1

Dream Maker 12-1

Admire 15-1

Sir Winston 15-1

So Alive 15-1

Lucky Lee 20-1

Market King 20-1

Parsimony 20-1

Aquadini 30-1

Chess Chief 30-1

Moonster 30-1