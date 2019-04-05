2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls hit the dirt of Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington on Saturday for the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes. This year's prep race features a 14-horse field and goes to post at 6:20 p.m. ET. The race is packed with contenders, and the latest 2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds reflect that. Vekoma, a two-time winner with Hall of Famer jockey Javier Castellano riding him, is a 9-5 favorite in the latest Blue Grass Stakes odds. Win Win Win, coming off a third-place finish at the Tampa Bay Derby, is at 7-2, while Signalman, with two victories under his belt and five top-three finishes, is 5-1. The Blue Grass Stakes 2019 is one of the final Kentucky Derby prep races, and with so much on the line, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before laying your own 2019 Blue Grass Stakes picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gun Runner to win, he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. That was the start of an impressive year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. That horse went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes.

Now that the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his picks, predictions and exotic bets.

We can tell you Goldberg is fading Vekoma, the Vegas favorite. Vekoma is coming off a third-place finish at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, where he ran hard but couldn't make up for a slow start.

Vekoma's lack of experience could be a factor in this crowded race. He has just three career starts; the last time a horse won the Blue Grass Stakes with fewer than four starts was Coaltown in 1948. And the lone win Vekoma has at one mile or longer had just six horses in the field, less than half of what he'll encounter at Keeneland.

Another shocker: Goldberg is high on Signalman, who's going off at 5-1. Signalman already has four high-profile races under his belt. He won the Kentucky Jockey Club in November, took third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs and was second in the Breeders' Cup Futurity at Keeneland.

The only career race Signalman didn't hit the board was the Fountain of Youth Stakes, and he lost a shoe and took seventh in that one. "He has an excuse," Goldberg told SportsLine. Despite success against top-tier competition, Signalman is not the favorite on Saturday and so could go overlooked.

For the win, Goldberg is all over a massive longshot who has all the skills needed to run this distance and win the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes, shocking the horse racing world.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Blue Grass Stakes picks? And which huge longshot shocks the horse racing world? See the complete 2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds below



Vekoma 9-5

Win Win Win 7-2

Signalman 5-1

Somelikeithotbrown 10-1

Dream Maker 12-1

Admire 15-1

Sir Winston 15-1

So Alive 15-1

Lucky Lee 20-1

Market King 20-1

Parsimony 20-1

Aquadini 30-1

Chess Chief 30-1

Moonster 30-1