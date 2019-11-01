2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary horse racing expert makes picks

Trainer Brad Cox will try to win his second career Breeders' Cup race when he sends out Oklahoma Derby winner Owendale in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. It all goes down at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Last year, Cox earned his first career Breeders' Cup victory with Monomoy Girl taking the Distaff. He previously had started three horses in the Breeders' Cup, his best finish being fifth. On Saturday, the 39-year-old Cox will saddle Owendale, who has four wins in seven starts this year. He's a 15-1 longshot in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, and only three others in the 11-horse field have longer odds. The Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie is the 3-1 favorite among the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders, and six horses are 8-1 or shorter. Post time for the $6 million race is at 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a stellar set to enter the starting gate, you need to see what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. If you had laid $300 on Goldberg's Belmont plays, you would have cashed for more than $21,000.

Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead has seen some huge returns.

Goldberg has studied the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup.

We can tell you that Goldberg is fading Elate, one of the top Vegas favorites. In fact, Hammer doesn't even think the five-year-old mare hits the board. The daughter of Medaglia d'Oro is as consistent as they come, as she has finished outside of the top two just four times in 18 career starts.

However, Elate enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019 on a two-race losing streak. In her last race, the 1 1/8-mile Spinster at Keeneland, she was passed by Blue Prize, a 6-1 underdog in the Breeders' Cup Distaff on Saturday. If Elate were good enough to win the Classic, Goldberg thinks she would've won the Spinster with ease.

Goldberg is high on a huge double-digit long shot to hit the board.

2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

McKinzie (3-1)

Code of Honor (4-1)

Vino Rosso (4-1)

Elate (6-1)

Higher Power (6-1)

Yoshida (8-1)

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Owendale (15-1)

Seeking the Soul (20-1)

War of Will (20-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)