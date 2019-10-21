2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win makes picks

One of the world's richest horse races takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2 when an elite field of horses enters the starting gate for the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita. The Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, who won the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga in August, is the favorite at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. But both Code of Honor (5-1), who won the Travers Stakes and Jockey Club Gold Cup, and Vino Rosso (9-2), who finished ahead of Code of Honor in the Jockey Club Gold Cup but was disqualified to second, are also high up on the 2019 Breeders Cup odds board. The Classic will culminate two days of world class racing at the Great Race Place. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a wide-open field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita on Nov. 2, you'll want to see what Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

One shocker: Demling is fading McKinzie, the overall favorite. In fact, Demling says McKinzie doesn't even crack the top three. The four-year-old son of Street Sense is coming off a second place finish in his prep race for the Classic, the Awesome Again Stakes. In that race, a heavily favored McKinzie was no threat to the winner, Mongolian Groom.

In addition, McKinzie isn't certain to thrive at the 1 1/4-mile distance of the Classic. He has lost both starts at the distance, including last year's Classic, where he finished 12th out of 14. He was beaten by 31 lengths in that race.

McKinzie 7-2

Vino Rosso 9-2

Code of Honor 5-1

Elate 6-1

Yoshida 6-1

Higher Power 8-1

Mongolian Groom 12-1

Math Wizard 20-1

Owendale 20-1

Seeking the Soul 20-1

Draft Pick 30-1

War of Will 30-1

