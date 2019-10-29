2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win releases picks

One of the top annual events in horse racing, the 2019 Breeders' Cup, gets underway on Friday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The two-day racing showcase culminates on Saturday with one of the world's most prestigious races: the $6 million 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic. On Monday, the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie drew the No. 8 post in the field of 11 and was installed as the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. The top two finishers in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, Code of Honor and Vino Rosso, are right behind McKinzie at 4-1. The 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a talented field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say before making any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Two years ago, Demling nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, correctly picking Gun Runner to win while also hitting the exacta and superfecta. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the expected 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field and revealed where every horse will finish. We can tell you that Demling is fading Vino Rosso, even though he's the second-biggest favorite at 4-1. In fact, Demling says Vino Rosso barely hits the board.

In his last race, the Todd Pletcher trainee crossed the finish line first in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, but was disqualified to second for interfering with Code of Honor. In the race before that, Vino Rosso finished third in the Whitney Stakes behind McKinzie and Yoshida, two rivals he'll see again on Saturday. He lost by more than six lengths that day to McKinzie and by almost two lengths to Yoshida.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Yoshida, a long shot at 8-1. Even though he is 0-for-5 this year, Demling expects the Bill Mott trainee to be running at the end of the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019.

Bred in Japan, Yoshida has five wins and four seconds in 17 career races. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, Yoshida closed strongly to finish fourth, losing by less than two lengths. He has arguably the best late kick of any horse in the field. In addition, this son of Heart's Cry is bred to thrive at the 1 1/4-mile distance.

