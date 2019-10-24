2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win reveals picks

A field of 11 horses, led by the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, will take part in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic, which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The likely 2019 Breeders' Cup lineup includes an accomplished and well-balanced group of three-year-olds, older horses and even the two-time Grade 1-winning mare Elate. McKinizie, who won the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga in August, is the 7-2 favorite, according to the current 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Right behind him on the 2019 Breeders' Cup odds board are Code of Honor (5-1) and Vino Rosso (9-2), who finished 1-2 in the Jockey Club Gold Cup in Belmont Park in September. The $6 million Classic will be the last of 14 Breeders' Cup 2019 races over two days of world-class racing. Post time is at 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a wide-open field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita on Nov. 2, you'll want to see the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

In January of this year, Demling nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, he scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Two years ago, Demling nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, correctly picking Gun Runner to win while also hitting the exacta and superfecta. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now that the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field is taking shape, Demling has released his picks and exotics. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One shocker: Demling is fading McKinzie, the overall favorite. In fact, Demling says McKinzie barely hits the board. The multiple Grade 1 winner has seven wins and five second-place finishes in 13 career starts. But that lone finish outside of the top two came in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic in which McKinzie crossed the finish line a shocking 31 lengths behind the winner. That non-effort in last year's Classic is one of two starts he has had at the 1 1/4-mile distance, both losses. His 0-for-2 record at the distance brings into question whether he will thrive at 10 furlongs on Nov. 2.

In addition, McKinzie is coming off a loss in his final prep race for the Classic, the Awesome Again Stakes on Sept. 28. In that race, he tried to get past the eventual winner, 25-1 longshot Mongolian Groom, but his rival easily kicked away, winning by more than two lengths. That was not the ideal prep performance that Baffert wanted entering the Classic.

Instead, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot hitting the board. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019? Which double-digit longshot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Breeders' Cup Classic.



McKinzie 7-2

Vino Rosso 9-2

Code of Honor 5-1

Elate 6-1

Yoshida 6-1

Higher Power 8-1

Mongolian Groom 12-1

Math Wizard 20-1

Owendale 20-1

Seeking the Soul 20-1

Draft Pick 30-1

War of Will 30-1

Odds courtesy of SportsLine experts