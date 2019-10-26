2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win unveils picks

Code of Honor will try to solidify his argument to be the champion three-year-old of 2019 when he enters the starting gate for one of the most prestigious races in the sport, the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic. The race runs at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 2. Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, Code of Honor has four wins in seven starts this year, including victories in his last three tries: the Dwyer Stakes, Travers, and Jockey Club Gold Cup. Code of Honor is going off at 5-1 in the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup odds, behind the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie (7-2) and Todd Pletcher's Vino Rosso (9-2). Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a wide-open field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita on Nov. 2, you'll want to see what Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2019 Breeders' Cup picks of your own.

In January of this year, Demling nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, he scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Two years ago, Demling absolutely nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, correctly picking Gun Runner to win while also hitting the exacta and superfecta. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now that the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field is taking shape, Demling has released his picks and exotics. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One shocker: Demling is fading McKinzie, the overall favorite. In fact, Demling says McKinzie barely hits the board. Though he has seven wins in 13 career starts, McKinzie is coming off a head-scratching runner-up performance in the Awesome Again Stakes on Sept. 28. In that race, he was sent off as the odds-on favorite, but had no answer for eventual winner Mongolian Groom, who was clearly the best that day. McKinzie will need to improve significantly off that effort to have a chance in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019.

In addition, McKinzie will have a new jockey in the Breeders Cup Classic. Regular rider Mike Smith has been been replaced by Joel Rosario, a move that is not ideal right before a big race and can sometimes be interpreted as a sign of desperation among the trainer or owner.

Instead, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot hitting the board. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019? Which double-digit longshot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Breeders' Cup Classic.



McKinzie 7-2

Vino Rosso 9-2

Code of Honor 5-1

Elate 6-1

Yoshida 6-1

Higher Power 8-1

Mongolian Groom 12-1

Math Wizard 20-1

Owendale 20-1

Seeking the Soul 20-1

Draft Pick 30-1

War of Will 30-1

Odds courtesy of SportsLine experts