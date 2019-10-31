2019 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Eleven horses get their shot at racing glory on Saturday when they enter the starting gate for the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park. One of the world's richest races, the $6 million Breeders Cup Classic traditionally serves as the final chance for horses to make their case for Eclipse awards like Horse of the Year. On Saturday, Code of Honor has a chance to strengthen his case as the top three-year-old with a victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019. He has won his last three starts, including the Travers Stakes and Jockey Club Gold Cup against older horses. He's going off at at 4-1, according to the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. The Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie is the favorite at 3-1. The Classic will culminate two days of world class racing at the racetrack nicknamed The Great Race Place, and post time is at 8:44 p.m. ET.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Two years ago Demling nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, correctly picking Gun Runner to win while also hitting the exacta and superfecta.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $806.55 on a $0.50 bet last year with Accelerate, Gunnevera and Thunder Snow.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $1,617.91 on a $0.10 bet last year with Accelerate, Gunnevera, Thunder Snow and Yoshida.

McKinzie (3-1), Elate (6-1)

