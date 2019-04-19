2019 Charles Town Classic odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes picks

Some of the top veteran race horses in the world, including former Triple Crown contenders, face off in the $1 million Charles Town Classic on the historic West Virginia track, Saturday with a post time set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Rally Cry, the 6-year-old racing for the first time since September for trainer Todd Pletcher, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2 in the 2019 Charles Town Classic odds. Diamond King, coming off a victory at Florida's Gulfstream Park in March, is next up at 7-2, while six-time race winner War Story is at 5-1. But the top of the odds board is packed with six horses at 10-1 or lower -- and that doesn't even include 8-year-old Something Awesome, who beat War Story to win this race a year ago. Before you make your 2019 Charles Town Classic picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Charles Town Classic 2019 off two impressive handicapping weekends. On Saturday he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. That came one week after hitting the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial in the same day. Those picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February with War of Will.



Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you that he's not going with race favorite Rally Cry, the strong favorite with 5-2 Charles Town Classic odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse has looked great in workouts leading up to the race. But he's also coming off a seven-month layoff and has just 14 races in his career -- a low mark for a 6-year-old. There are too many questions in a race full of contenders.

Another shocker: Demling is very high on Mongolian Groom, a longshot at 10-1 Charles Town Classic odds.

Mongolian Groom is being shipped in from California for this race, fresh off a third-place finish at the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap just two weeks ago. The race prior, he was victorious over a field that included Derby qualifier Solomini. Demling believes this closer can be there in the end.

Rally Cry 5-2

Diamond King 7-2

War Story 5-1

Discreet Lover 8-1

Mongolian Groom 10-1

Unbridled Juan 10-1

Nanoosh 12-1

Runnin'toluvya 12-1

Something Awesome 20-1

Bobby G 30-1

Imperative 30-1