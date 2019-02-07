2019 College softball opening weekend: Three ranked teams to watch on CBS Sports Digital
It's going to be a jam-packed weekend of college softball on SportsLive
Just as baseball pitchers and catcher get ready to report, college softball season is upon us. SportsLive will have four games from Friday to Saturday, all featuring top-25 programs.
The action begins early on Friday at 2 p.m., as No. 8 Tennessee takes on Coastal Carolina. At 4:30 p.m. ET, No. 13 Kentucky takes on Houston. Then, at 7 p.m. ET, No. 22 Oklahoma will get its own swing at Houston. The action concludes on Saturday, when Kentucky plays Houston again.
It's an utterly jam-packed day of softball, especially if you play for or follow Houston. But that's just more for the fans.
Florida State is looking to defend its College World Series championship last year, but it has tough competition. Any one of the teams playing this weekend could give the Seminoles a run for their money.
No. 8 Tennessee vs. Coastal Carolina
- Date: Friday, Feb. 8
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Charles Wade - John Lott Field -- Conway, South Carolina
- Stream: SportsLive
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Houston
- Date: Friday, Feb. 8
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- Stream: SportsLive
No. 22 Oklahoma State vs. Houston
- Date: Friday, Feb. 8
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- Stream: SportsLive
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Houston
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 9
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
Watch Oklahoma vs. Denver gymnastics
The two squads are squaring off on National Girls & Women in Sports Day
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Daniel Negreanu
'Kid Poker,' winner of six World Series of Poker bracelets, joins the podcast
-
Withers, Robert B. Lewis, Holy Bull odds
Jody Demling also nailed the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last 10 year...
-
Watch BYU vs. UC Santa Barbara
BYU has yet to lose this season
-
Pegasus World Cup odds, top expert picks
Hank Goldberg was all over the long-shot 2017 Preakness winner, Cloud Computing
-
Pegasus World Cup picks, odds, best bets
SportsLine's Jody Demling called Gun Runner winning the Pegasus World Cup last year