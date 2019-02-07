2019 College softball opening weekend: Three ranked teams to watch on CBS Sports Digital

Just as baseball pitchers and catcher get ready to report, college softball season is upon us. SportsLive will have four games from Friday to Saturday, all featuring top-25 programs.

The action begins early on Friday at 2 p.m., as No. 8 Tennessee takes on Coastal Carolina. At 4:30 p.m. ET, No. 13 Kentucky takes on Houston. Then, at 7 p.m. ET, No. 22 Oklahoma will get its own swing at Houston. The action concludes on Saturday, when Kentucky plays Houston again.

It's an utterly jam-packed day of softball, especially if you play for or follow Houston. But that's just more for the fans.

Florida State is looking to defend its College World Series championship last year, but it has tough competition. Any one of the teams playing this weekend could give the Seminoles a run for their money.

No. 8 Tennessee vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Friday, Feb. 8



Friday, Feb. 8 Time: 2 p.m. ET



2 p.m. ET Location: Charles Wade - John Lott Field -- Conway, South Carolina



Charles Wade - John Lott Field -- Conway, South Carolina Stream: SportsLive



No. 13 Kentucky vs. Houston

Date: Friday, Feb. 8



Friday, Feb. 8 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET



4:30 p.m. ET Location: Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas



Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas Stream: SportsLive

No. 22 Oklahoma State vs. Houston

Date: Friday, Feb. 8



Friday, Feb. 8 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas



Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas Stream: SportsLive

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9



Saturday, Feb. 9 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET



5:30 p.m. ET Location: Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas



Cougar Softball Stadium -- Houston, Texas Stream: SportsLive

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.