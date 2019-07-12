2019 Delaware Handicap odds, contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

The Bill Mott-trained Elate will try to win the 2019 Delaware Handicap for the second straight year when she enters the starting gate on Saturday at Delaware Park. A winner of six races in 15 career starts, Elate cruised to a three-plus length victory in last year's race as the heavy favorite. She's coming off a victory in the Fleur de Lis Handicap on June 15 and is the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race. Blue Prize, who finished second to Elate in the Fleur de Lis, is behind her at 7-2 in the nine-horse 2019 Delaware Handicap lineup. Escape Clause is at 5-1 in the current 2019 Delaware Handicap odds, and post time is 5:25 p.m. ET. With a strong field entering the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Delaware Handicap picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby and followed that up with a repeat performance in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

And he scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Delaware Handicap field and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Escape Clause even though she's the third-biggest favorite at 5-1. In fact, Demling says the hard-knocking five-year-old mare barely hits the board. Though Escape Clause has won 20 times in 32 career starts, she has never won a Grade 2 race, and this 2019 Delaware Handicap field shapes up more like a Grade 1. In addition, after running a career-best effort in the Apple Blossom on April 14, she faded to fourth in her last race, the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps. There are far better values than the 5-1 premium she's commanding.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Gotham Gala, a long shot at 8-1. Trained by Arnaud Delacour, Gotham Gala has three wins in eight career starts. She is coming off a win in a listed stakes race at Delaware Park. In that race, she went straight to the front and controlled the early fractions. Making her third start off a six-month layoff, Gotham Gala will be highly rested.

However, Demling is also high on a double-digit long shot who hits the board hard at the Delaware Handicap 2019. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2019 Delaware Handicap leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins Saturday's Delaware Handicap? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Delaware Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed 2019 Delaware Handicap picks, all from the horse racing expert who's nailed nine Derby-Oaks doubles.



Elate, 7-5

Blue Prize, 7-2

Escape Clause, 5-1

Gotham Gala, 8-1

Another Broad, 10-1

Goodonehoney, 10-1

Promise of Spring, 12-1

Queen Nekia, 20-1

Vente to Go, 20-1