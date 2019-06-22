2019 Diamond Jubilee Stakes odds, best contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider reveals Royal Ascot picks

The fifth and final day of this year's Royal Ascot will be highlighted by the 2019 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, a Group 1 sprint race for older horses, on Saturday. The winner of the six-furlong turf sprint will receive an expenses-paid entry into the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint in November at Santa Anita. Blue Point, who won the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday at Royal Ascot, will try to become the first runner since Choisir in 2003 to win the King's Stand and the Diamond Jubilee -- Ascot's two major sprint races -- in the same week. He's the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Diamond Jubilee odds. Invincible Army is next on the 2019 Diamond Jubilee Stakes odds board at 4-1, while the lone American, Bound for Nowhere, is at 10-1. Post time is 11:20 a.m. ET. With such a large field entering the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Diamond Jubilee picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. In the next two weeks, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby and Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

He scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes this year, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. Also at Churchill Downs, Demling has nailed the Derby-Oaks double nine of the last 11 years, holding a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you that Demling is low on Invincible Army, one of the top Vegas favorites at 4-1. In fact, Demling says the four-year-old colt barely hits the board.

Invincible Army comes into the Diamond Jubilee 2019 having won his only two starts this year and five of 13 starts in his career. However, this four-year-old son of Invincible Spirit is no guarantee to run well on Ascot's turf course. In his last start at the historic track, the 2018 Commonwealth Cup, he was well beaten, finishing a disappointing ninth. In addition, Invincible Army has rarely even attempted this level of competition, losing in his only other Group 1 start. He's not worth the steep 4-1 premium you'll need to pay in a loaded 2019 Diamond Jubilee Stakes lineup.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Bound for Nowhere, the only American horse in the race and going off as a long shot at 10-1. The five-year-old son of The Factor finished third in the Diamond Jubilee last year despite racing in isolation on the lead before hanging on to lose by less than a length.

Even though Bound for Nowhere finished second in his last race, the Shakertown at Keeneland in April, trainer Wesley Ward has a track record of success at Royal Ascot. He has saddled 10 winners at the track over the years, including 2015 Diamond Jubilee hero Undrafted. Ward is one of the few American trainers who knows how to find the winner's circle at Royal Ascot, and he told At the Races that Bound for Nowhere "should be ready to run the race of his life this year."

Blue Point 5-2

Invincible Army 4-1

City Light 9-1

Bound for Nowhere 10-1

The Tin Man 11-1

Le Brivido 14-1

Sands of Mali 14-1

Dream of Dreams 16-1

Emblazoned 16-1

Kachy 25-1

Keystroke 25-1

Donjuan Triumphant 33-1

Lim's Cruiser 33-1

Tip Two Win 33-1

Projection 40-1

Speak in Colours 40-1

Yafta 40-1

Enzo's Lad 100-1