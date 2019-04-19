2019 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes picks

Trainer Mike Maker will try to win his third Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes when he sends out the three favorites in the field of 10 on Saturday at Keeneland. Maker, who won the race in 2013 with Dark Cove and three years ago with Da Big Hoss, trains Zulu Alpha, who has won his last two races and is listed as the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes odds. Maker also is the trainer of Soglio (4-1) and Bigger Picture (9-2). Post time for the 1 1/2-mile Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes 2019 on the Keeneland turf course is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. With so many horses to choose from on Saturday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off two impressive handicapping weekends. Last Saturday, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. That came one week after hitting the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. Those picks continued Demling's astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will.

Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes lineup and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

One shocker: We can tell you that Demling isn't going with Zulu Alpha to break away from the 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes field and win on Saturday even though he's the odds-on favorite. He's not worth the 8-5 premium you'll need to pay for him.

"Zulu Alpha has won his last two starts in graded stakes races, but this one will be a tougher field," Demling told SportsLine.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Red Knight, an underdog at 5-1. Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Luis Saez, the five-year-old gelding has six wins in 11 starts and has finished outside the top three only twice in his career. He's coming off arguably his best performance, storming home to win the two-mile H. Allen Jerkens Stakes on Dec. 29 for his first stakes win.

"The five-year-old son of Pure Prize won his last start, back in late December, and looks to be solid off the brief layoff," Demling said.

Demling's top choice for the 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn, however, is a horse who should thrive with the expected hot early pace. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. Anyone who follows his lead could be in store for a monster payout.

Which horse wins Saturday's Dixiana Elkhorn, and where does every horse finish? See the 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed 2019 Dixiana Elkhorn picks, all from the horse racing expert who's coming off two huge weekends in the Arkansas Derby, Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial.

Zulu Alpha (8-5)

Soglio (4-1)

Bigger Picture (9-2)

Red Knight (5-1)

Canessar (6-1)

Hunter O'Riley (15-1)

Tiz a Slam (15-1)

Final Copy (20-1)

Vettori Kin (20-1)

Leitone (30-1)