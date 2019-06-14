2019 Fleur de Lis Handicap odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Churchill Downs turns on the lights for the 2019 Fleur de Lis Handicap, a Breeders' Cup qualifier and critical summer horse race. The 2019 Fleur de Lis field goes to post at 9:12 p.m. ET on Saturday, with six horses scheduled to be in the lineup. According to oddsmakers, it's a three-horse race, with half the field at 2-1 or lower 2019 Fleur de Lis Handicap odds. That includes Elate, the Bill Mott-trained colt ridden by Jose Ortiz, the morning line favorite at 8-5 Fleur de Lis odds. She's a Julie, Steve Asmussen's entrant, along defending Fleur de Lis champion Blue Prize, ridden by Javier Castellano, are each 2-1. The other three horses are between 10-1 and 15-1. All six horses will be racing for first place in this Breeders' Cup Distaff qualifier and a "Downs After Dark" main event Saturday night. That's why you'll want to see the predictions from legendary horse racing handicapper Richard Eng before placing any 2019 Fleur de Lis Handicap picks of your own.

Not only was Eng the turf editor and handicapper for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 20 years, he also literally wrote the book on wagering on the sport. In fact, he was the author of "Betting on Horse Racing for Dummies," the preeminent book for newcomers to horse racing. Prior to his work for the Review-Journal, Eng worked as a publicist for the New York Racing Association, Garden State Park, Monmouth Park, Santa Anita Park and Turfway Park. He's lived and breathed horse racing and knows a winner when he sees one.

At the 2019 Belmont Stakes, Eng nailed the top two horses, as Sir Winston surprised the field at 10-1 odds and favored Tacitus took second. Last year, to say that Eng was all-in on 2018 Kentucky Derby winner Justify early would be a massive understatement. He picked Justify when that horse was a huge long shot at 100-1 odds in the Kentucky Derby Futures Book -- in January, before the horse made his racing debut. By race day, Justify was a 7-2 co-favorite, but Eng knew he'd be a winner much earlier than anyone else. He picked Justify to win all three Triple Crown races, cashing big each time. Anyone who has followed Eng's lead is way, way up.

Now with the Fleur Di Lis Handicap 2019 on Saturday, Eng is releasing his projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

One big shocker: Eng is fading Blue Prize, one of the top Vegas favorites and a four-time stakes winner. In fact, Eng says Blue Prize barely hits the board. The six-year-old mare has hit the board in four of her five career races at Churchill Downs, owns seven wins in 16 starts and totaled more than $1 million in earnings. But the last two races, she finished fourth and third. That includes an upset by She's a Julie at the La Troienne Stakes on Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in May, her first race in six months.

With just one competition following a long layoff, Eng believes Blue Prize is due for another letdown. "Blue Prize is one horse I'm not considering to win," Eng told SportsLine. "There are better values than the 2-1 premium you'll need to pay for her."

However, Eng is all over an under-the-radar horse that Eng says hits the board hard. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run and win the 2019 Fleur de Lis, and if the horse hits as Eng expects, you could be looking at a massive payout. He's only sharing which horse it is, and his entire leaderboard, at SportsLine.

So what are Richard Eng's 2019 Fleur de Lis favorites? And which under-the-radar horse needs to be on your ticket? See the current 2019 Fleur de Lis Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Eng's complete leaderboard for the Fleur de Lis, and find out.

Elate 8-5

She's a Julie 2-1

Blue Prize 2-1

Go Google Yourself 10-1

Skeptic 10-1

Auspicious Babe 15-1