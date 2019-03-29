2019 Florida Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing guru who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles makes picks

Eleven Kentucky Derby hopefuls will race in Saturday's 2019 Florida Derby from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Post time is 6:30 p.m. ET. The 2019 Florida Derby is one of the most important Kentucky Derby prep races, as three of the last six winners -- Always Dreaming (2017), Nyquist (2016) and Orb (2013) -- have gone on to take the Run for the Roses. All-time, 15 Florida Derby winners have won the Kentucky Derby. Bill Mott's Hidden Scroll is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the latest 2019 Florida Derby odds, followed by Code of Honor (3-1), Bourbon War (7-2) and Maximum Security (9-2). Before you make any 2019 Florida Derby picks and horse racing predictions, you'll want to see what Jody Demling picked, given the streak he's on.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is off to a hot start in 2019, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes, War of Will, last month.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. Among others, he produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Florida Derby lineup.

We can tell you Demling isn't going with the 5-2 favorite, Hidden Scroll, trained by Mott. Hidden Scroll won by an astonishing 14 lengths in his debut, then failed to come through as the favorite in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. In that Derby prep race, Hidden Scroll set a hot pace, but faded to fourth. Javier Castellano has replaced Joel Rosario as Hidden Scroll's jockey.

"Hidden Scroll needs to relax early in the race," Demling told SportsLine. "He's talented, but this is still just his third career race."

Demling is going with a horse that should thrive with the expected 2019 Florida Derby pace. He's also extremely high on a massive long shot poised to finish strong.

Hidden Scroll 5-2



Hidden Scroll 5-2

Code of Honor 3-1

Bourbon War 7-2

Maximum Security 9-2

Garter and Tie 15-1

Current 15-1

Harvey Wallbanger 15-1

Everfast 20-1

Union's Destiny 30-1

Bodexpress 30-1

Hard Belle 50-1