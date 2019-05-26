2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results: Lewis Hamilton wins 77th race, extends championship lead

Here's how the field finished at Monaco

Lewis Hamilton held off Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, kicking off a triple-header of racing that features the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar and the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR.

Even though Verstappen finished right behind Hamilton, a five-second time penalty suffered earlier in the race bumped him to a fourth-place finish. Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Valterri Botas, Verstappen and Pierre Gasly in the top five.

With his 77th win, Hamilton extends his championship lead over Botas, his teammate with Mercedes. As for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc didn't have a similar outcome to his teammate Vettel, failing to finish after taking damage to his right rear tire.

After the race, Hamilton attributed his win to Niki Lauda, a championship Formula 1 driver who died at the age of 70 earlier in the week after battling kidney issues.

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Sebastian Vettel
  3. Valtteri Bottas
  4. Max Verstappan
  5. Pierre Gasly
  6. Carlos Sainz Jr.
  7. Daniil Kvyat
  8. Alexander Albon
  9. Daniel Ricciardo
  10. Romain Grosjean
  11. Lando Norris
  12. Kevin Magnussen
  13. Sergio Perez
  14. Nico Hulkenberg
  15. George Russell
  16. Lance Stroll
  17. Kimi Raikkonen
  18. Robert Kubica
  19. Antonio Giovianzzi
  20. Charles Leclerc
