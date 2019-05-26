2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results: Lewis Hamilton wins 77th race, extends championship lead

Lewis Hamilton held off Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, kicking off a triple-header of racing that features the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar and the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR.

Even though Verstappen finished right behind Hamilton, a five-second time penalty suffered earlier in the race bumped him to a fourth-place finish. Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Valterri Botas, Verstappen and Pierre Gasly in the top five.

Lewis Hamilton will remember race win No. 77 for a very long time #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hd9IFx0b8N — Formula 1 (@F1) May 26, 2019

With his 77th win, Hamilton extends his championship lead over Botas, his teammate with Mercedes. As for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc didn't have a similar outcome to his teammate Vettel, failing to finish after taking damage to his right rear tire.

After the race, Hamilton attributed his win to Niki Lauda, a championship Formula 1 driver who died at the age of 70 earlier in the week after battling kidney issues.

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results

