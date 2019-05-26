2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results: Lewis Hamilton wins 77th race, extends championship lead
Here's how the field finished at Monaco
Lewis Hamilton held off Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, kicking off a triple-header of racing that features the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar and the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR.
Even though Verstappen finished right behind Hamilton, a five-second time penalty suffered earlier in the race bumped him to a fourth-place finish. Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Valterri Botas, Verstappen and Pierre Gasly in the top five.
With his 77th win, Hamilton extends his championship lead over Botas, his teammate with Mercedes. As for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc didn't have a similar outcome to his teammate Vettel, failing to finish after taking damage to his right rear tire.
After the race, Hamilton attributed his win to Niki Lauda, a championship Formula 1 driver who died at the age of 70 earlier in the week after battling kidney issues.
Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results
- Lewis Hamilton
- Sebastian Vettel
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappan
- Pierre Gasly
- Carlos Sainz Jr.
- Daniil Kvyat
- Alexander Albon
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Romain Grosjean
- Lando Norris
- Kevin Magnussen
- Sergio Perez
- Nico Hulkenberg
- George Russell
- Lance Stroll
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Robert Kubica
- Antonio Giovianzzi
- Charles Leclerc
-
2019 Gamely Stakes odds, picks
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has revealed his picks for the 2019 Gamely Stakes
-
2019 Indy 500 Live updates, results
Follow along for live updates from the Indy 500
-
2019 Shoemaker Mile odds, picks
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has revealed his picks for the 2019 Shoemaker Mile
-
2019 Indy 500 starting lineup, odds
Here's everything you need to know for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500
-
Indy 500 odds, picks: Back Castroneves
SportsLine simulated today's Indianapolis 500 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita odds, picks
Hank Goldberg has nailed some of the biggest horse races in the world.