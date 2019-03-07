2019 Formula One odds, predictions: F1 insider picks World Drivers' Championship

Lewis Hamilton goes for his third straight World Drivers' Championship and sixth overall when the 2019 Formula One season begins March 17 with the Australian Grand Prix. Another win by Hamilton would put him one shy of the all-time record set by Michael Schumacher. Part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, Hamilton is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest F1 Drivers Championship odds, with drivers from Ferrari and Red Bull expected to give him a stiff challenge. The Westgate LV SuperBook lists Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at +350 apiece, meaning you'd risk $100 to win $350 on either dethroning Hamilton. Ferrari is teaming Vettel with Monaco-born Charles Leclerc, who's priced at 10-1 coming off a banner rookie season. Before you make any Formula One picks, see what professional F1 bettor Nathaniel Smith zeroed in on.

Smith is coming off his fifth straight winning season, and 2018 was a monster year. He called Daniel Ricciardo's spectacular win at Monaco at 11-2; Kimi Raikkonen's pole at Italy at 13-2; and Sergio Perez topping the first practice in Italy at 66-1. Smith made a big splash with his first-ever F1 picks, nailing Jenson Button and Brawn GP to win the Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship in 2009 at 25-1 apiece.

Now, Smith has broken down the 2019 Formula One Drivers' World Championship odds and released a very confident pick. We can tell you he's not going with Hamilton, saying there's no value given what happened in testing.

"There was a real buzz after testing this year because it appears that the Mercedes team, which has dominated the sport for the last five years, could be on the back foot heading into this season," Smith told SportsLine. 2019 promises to be one of the most exciting, action-packed Formula One seasons in years thanks to rule changes designed to encourage race cars overtaking one another more frequently.

Smith has analyzed every rule change and how it will affect each driver. That's one reason he's high on a massive 40-1 long shot, a young driver "who's shown plenty of racing talent thus far in his career." This upstart is definitely worth a pick to win it all, Smith says, noting the driver could return a monster payout. He's only sharing who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins the Formula One World Drivers' Championship 2019? And which massive long shot stuns the F1 racing world? Visit SportsLine now to see Nathaniel Smith's detailed Formula One racing season picks, all from the uncanny expert coming off a monster 2018.