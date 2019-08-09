2019 Fourstardave Handicap odds, contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

Trainer Chad Brown will try to win the 2019 Fourstardave Handicap when he sends out three horses, including the top two choices, for the Grade 1 race on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The Brown-trained Uni leads the field of 10. The five-year-old mare has won five straight races, dating back to April 2018. Even though she will be facing males, she has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2019 Fourstardave odds. Raging Bull, also trained by Chad Brown, has lost three straight starts against Grade 1 company and is the second choice, at 3-1. Got Stormy is the third choice, at 6-1. Five other horses are 10-1 or shorter. Post time for the one-mile race on Saratoga's inner turf course is 5:46 p.m. ET. With such an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before making any 2019 Fourstardave picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you that Demling is low on Got Stormy, the third choice on the morning line, at 6-1. Demling has Got Stormy finishing well off the board, in seventh. Trained by Mark Casse, this four-year-old filly has six wins in 14 career starts. She is coming off a four-length victory in the De La Rose at Saratoga just last week.

But Got Stormy is taking a big step up in class from that restricted race. In addition, her jockey in the De La Rose, Tyler Gaffalione, will be riding March to the Arch in the Fourstardave, and not Got Stormy. (Ricardo Santana replaces Gaffalione.) Finally, returning on short rest is a concern.

Uni 5-2

Raging Bull 3-1

Got Stormy 6-1

Dr. Edgar 8-1

Hembree 8-1

Made You Look 10-1

March to the Arch 10-1

Ostilio 10-1

Gidu 15-1

Krampus 20-1