2019 Fourstardave Handicap odds, contenders, lineup: Picks, predictions from proven expert who nailed 9 Derby doubles

Two horses will try to make history in the 2019 Fourstardave Handicap on Saturday by becoming the first female to win the Grade 1 one-mile turf race at Saratoga Race Course. In the first 34 editions of the Fourstardave, no filly or mare has ever won, but Uni, a five-year-old mare, and Got Stormy, a four-year-old filly, have a chance at breaking the gender barrier. Uni, trained by Chad Brown, has won five straight races and is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the latest 2019 Fourstardave Handicap odds. Got Stormy, trained by Mark Casse, is the third-biggest favorite at 6-1. Raging Bull, also trained by Brown, is 3-1. Post time for the one-mile Fourstardave 2019 on Saratoga's inner turf course is 5:46 p.m. ET. With such an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Fourstardave picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Fourstardave lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

We can tell you that Demling is low on Got Stormy, one of the favorites at 6-1. In fact, Demling doesn't even have the daughter of Get Stormy hitting the board. Got Stormy has six wins in 14 career starts and is in prime form, as her three fastest Beyer Speed Figures have all come in the last three races.

However, she'll be running just one week after winning the restricted De La Rose and that may not be enough rest to defeat this challenging Grade 1 Fourstardave field. Also, her regular jockey, Tyler Gaffalione, will be riding March to the Arch in the Fourstardave Handicap 2019 and not Got Stormy. Instead, Ricardo Santana will replace Gaffalione.

Instead, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot he loves to hit the board. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back -- and his entire projected 2019 Fourstardave leaderboard -- only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Fourstardave Handicap 2019? Which double-digit long shot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Fourstardave odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Fourstardave Handicap.

Uni 5-2

Raging Bull 3-1

Got Stormy 6-1

Dr. Edgar 8-1

Hembree 8-1

Made You Look 10-1

March to the Arch 10-1

Ostilio 10-1

Gidu 15-1

Krampus 20-1