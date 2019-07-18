2019 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 finish gives picks

With the Eclipse Award for champion three-year-old still up for grabs, the post-Triple Crown season kicks into high gear on Saturday when seven three-year-olds enter the starting gate for the 2019 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. Florida Derby winner Maximum Security, who infamously was disqualified in the Kentucky Derby after crossing the finish line first, can improve his case to be the top three-year-old with a victory in the Haskell Invitational 2019. The Jason Servis trainee is the favorite in the current 2019 Haskell Invitational odds at 8-5. Mucho Gusto, trained by Bob Baffert, is fetching 2-1, while the Todd Pletcher-trained King for a Day is right behind both colts at 5-2. Post time is 5:47 p.m. ET. With so much on the line, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling scored big last year in the Haskell. Not only did he nail Good Magic winning at Monmouth Park, but he also called Bravazo taking second, winning the exacta with ease. He hit his trifecta and superfecta too, and anyone who followed his advice scored big.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Haskell lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

One surprise: We can tell you Demling is high on Joevia, a long shot at 10-1 Haskell odds 2019. Trained by Gregory Sacco and owned by Michael and Jeff Fazio, Joevia is fresh off a third place finish in the Belmont, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. In that race, he out-ran every horse but Sir Winston and Tacitus, neither of whom will take part in the Haskell 2019.

Joevia has two career wins to his credit, and they both came at Monmouth Park, the site of Saturday's Haskell. Most recently, he beat The Right Path and Union's Destiny in the Long Branch Stakes in mid-May. He also finished as the runner-up in the Private Terms and Jimmy Winkfield Stakes, trailing only Alwaysmining and Haikal, respectively. Joevia is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Demling is also high on a underrated horse who's primed for a breakout at the 2019 Haskell Invitational. He's putting him in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He is only sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Haskell Invitational 2019? And which underrated horse is a must-back? Check out the latest Haskell Invitational odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Haskell Invitational.



Maximum Security (8-5)

Mucho Gusto (2-1)

King for a Day (5-2)

Everfast (10-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Spun to Run (15-1)

Bethlehem Road (20-1)