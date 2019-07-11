2019 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 finish makes picks

Maximum Security, who famously became the first horse to be disqualified on objection after winning the Kentucky Derby, highlights a star-studded field of competitors for the 2019 Haskell Invitational, the biggest race of the year at Monmouth Park. The $1 million showdown hits the New Jersey track on Saturday, July 20. The projected 2019 Haskell Invitational lineup includes seven horses, led by Maximum Security, the morning line favorite at 8-5. Take away the Derby finish and the horse has won four of his five other races. The lone second place on his resume was the Pegasus Stakes on June 16. The winner on that day: King for a Day, who is listed at 3-1 Haskell odds having taken first in three of his five career races. Bob Baffert has trained the Haskell Invitational champion eight times and he has another contender this year Mucho Gusto (4-1). But this race is full of strong 2019 Haskell Invitational contenders, including Owendale, who hit the board at the Preakness, and Joevia, who did the same at the Belmont Stakes. Before making any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks and predictions of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling scored big last year in the Haskell. Not only did he nail Good Magic winning at Monmouth Park, but he also called Bravazo taking second, winning the exacta with ease.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Haskell lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

One surprise: We can tell you Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 8-1. Owendale has finished worse than third just once in seven career races. His resume includes a third-place finish at the 2019 Preakness Stakes, and he's coming off an impressive win at the Ohio Derby in June. Demling believes Owendale will be a strong value play at Monmouth Park.

"Owendale is another improving three-year-old," Demling told SportsLine. "Trainer Brad Cox won the Ohio Derby with him at the same distance. Owendale has the tools to compete and should be on your radar at the Haskell 2019."

Maximum Security 8-5

King for a Day 3-1

Mucho Gusto 4-1

Mr. Money 9-2

Owendale 8-1

Joevia 20-1

Tax 20-1

Odds courtesy of SportsLine experts