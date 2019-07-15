2019 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 finish releases picks

The 2019 Haskell Invitational is the highlight of the summer racing season at Monmouth Park. The Haskell 2019 takes place on Saturday, July 20, with all eyes focused on Maximum Security, the Jason Servis-trained colt who crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified after a nail-biting 22-minute review. After sitting out the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, Maximum Security ran in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park, but was beaten as a monstrous favorite by King for a Day. Now, Maximum Security enters Saturday's race as the 5-6 favorite and will be searching for his first official win since March. King for a Day will also likely be in the 2019 Haskell Invitational lineup following Thursday's official post draw and is listed at 9-2 Haskell Invitational odds. With so much at stake, you'll want to see the 2019 Haskell Invitational picks and predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before making any of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling scored big last year in the Haskell. Not only did he nail Good Magic winning at Monmouth Park, but he also called Bravazo taking second, winning the exacta with ease. He hit his trifecta and superfecta too, and anyone who followed his advice scored big.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Haskell lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

One surprise: We can tell you Demling is high on Joevia, a long shot at 10-1 Haskell odds 2019. The three-year-old colt is fresh off an impressive third-place run in the Belmont Stakes, trailing only Sir Winston and Tacitus in that race. His last win, which came in May in the Long Branch Stakes, also occurred at Monmouth Park, so he's already had success at this track and will be highly familiar with the course. In that race, he whirled around the 1 1/16-mile course in a time of 1:44.61.

Joevia is trained by Gregory Sacco, who boasts career winnings in excess of $20 million. He's also the trainer of Mind Control, a four-time race winner who took down the Bay Shore Stakes in April.

Demling is also high on a underrated horse who's primed for a breakout at the 2019 Haskell Invitational. He's putting him in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He is only sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Haskell Invitational 2019? And which underrated horse is a must-back? Check out the latest Haskell Invitational odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Haskell Invitational.



Maximum Security (5-6)

King for a Day (9-2)

Mucho Gusto (5-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Everfast (25-1)

Chilly in Charge (28-1)

Spun to Run (33-1)

Odds courtesy of SportsLine experts